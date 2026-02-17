Adani commits $100 bn to build AI-ready, renewable-powered data centres

The Adani Group today announced an investment of $100 billion to develop hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centres powered by renewable energy by 2035. The initiative is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion investment across server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, cloud platforms and supporting industries over the next decade.

“Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade,” the company said in a statement, adding that the investment will establish an energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging “intelligence revolution”.

Commenting on the move, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that the company is building its foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty.

The company said the move will add to AdaniConnex’s existing 2 Gigawatt (GW) national data centre, expanding toward a 5 GW target. It referred to existing partnerships with Google to establish a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft in Hyderabad and Pune. “The Adani Group is also in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large-scale campuses across India, thereby further cementing its position as India’s premier AI infrastructure partner,” the company said. The company also said it will deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration toward the development of a second AI data centre to support Flipkart’s digital commerce, computing and AI workloads.

“The 5 GW deployment will create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated architecture. The programme is designed as a unified energy-and-compute ecosystem, where generation, grid resilience and processing capacity are developed in parallel,” the company said. The platform will draw power from Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda project, of which over 10 GW is already operational. The Group is currently investing $55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including battery energy storage systems (BESS). “Strategic connectivity through cable landing stations, including at Adani’s network of ports, will ensure low-latency global integration with the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia,” the statement said.