Maruti Suzuki launches its first EV with battery rental scheme

The car has ​been ‌developed under parent Suzuki Motor's ‌global design and manufacturing partnership with ‌Toyota and is ​built in ​India

Reuters Feb 17
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 3:15 PM IST
India's top car maker, Maruti ​Suzuki, launched its ​maiden electric vehicle on ‌Tuesday, accompanied by a battery rental plan.

The company said its e-VITARA SUV would be priced at 1.1 million rupees (around $12,100), with the battery ‌priced at 3.99 rupees per kilometre. It did not share further details.

Maruti exported 13,000 units of the e-VITARA to ​28 countries in 2025 after starting ‌production in August.

The car has ​been ‌developed under parent Suzuki Motor's ‌global design and manufacturing partnership with ‌Toyota and is ​built in ​India.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

