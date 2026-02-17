Maruti Suzuki launches its first EV with battery rental scheme

India's top car maker, Maruti ​Suzuki, launched its ​maiden electric vehicle on ‌Tuesday, accompanied by a battery rental plan.

The company said its e-VITARA SUV would be priced at 1.1 million rupees (around $12,100), with the battery ‌priced at 3.99 rupees per kilometre. It did not share further details.

Maruti exported 13,000 units of the e-VITARA to ​28 countries in 2025 after starting ‌production in August.

The car has ​been ‌developed under parent Suzuki Motor's ‌global design and manufacturing partnership with ‌Toyota and is ​built in ​India.