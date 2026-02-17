Infosys partners with Anthropic for AI solutions with focus on agentic AI

Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with American artificial intelligence company Anthropic to develop and deploy advanced enterprise AI solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

The partnership will launch in telecommunication sector a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations, before expanding into other regulated sectors, Infosys said in a statement.

"The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI drives real transformational value, not just efficiency gains," it said.

At the core of the collaboration is the integration of Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings. The companies aim to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery and adopt AI with governance and transparency suited to regulated environments.

A key focus will be agentic AI - systems capable of independently handling multi-step tasks such as claims processing, compliance reviews and code generation and testing. Using tools including the Claude Agent SDK, the companies plan to enable AI agents that can operate persistently across long, complex processes. The partnership will also support modernization of legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce infrastructure upgrade costs. The collaboration will see development of industry-specific AI agents. In telecommunications, AI agents will modernize network operations, streamline customer lifecycle management and enhance service delivery. AI systems in financial services will detect and assess risk faster, automate compliance reporting and personalize customer interactions.

Claude-powered capabilities will accelerate product design and simulation, reducing R&D timelines in manufacturing and engineering. For software development, teams will use Claude Code to write, test and debug code, accelerating development cycles. Infosys is already deploying Claude Code within its Exponential Engineering organization to build internal expertise, the statement said. Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Anthropic, said, "There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and the one that works in a regulated industry - and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise." Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing, he said.

"Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge," he said. Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "AI is not just transforming business - it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate. Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible." From modernizing financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises, he added.