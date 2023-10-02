Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line

Adani Energy Solutions commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line

AESL, formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, said the project is critical for Mumbai as its existing capacity is not sufficient

New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Monday announced that it has commissioned the Kharghar-Vikhroli transmission line (KVTL), which will allow additional power to be brought to Mumbai. AESL, formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, said the project is critical for Mumbai as its existing capacity is not sufficient.

The KVTL project starts in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, traverses through its urban locations, and terminates at Vikhroli in Mumbai city.

"With this project's commissioning, Mumbai gets a 400 kV grid within its municipal geography, bringing enhanced import capability within its electricity grid and improving reliability and stability," it said in a release.

"For consumers, it provides that much more sustainability to commuting through bullet trains, Metro Rail, and city railways, as also for commercial and residential establishments."

KVTL comprises 74 circuit kilometres of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, along with a 1,500 MVA 400 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Vikhroli, the first 400 kV substation of its kind in Mumbai.

"Occupying approximately 9,500 sq m area, it has the most compact design when it comes to 400 kV substations. Its unique design vertically stacks 400 kV and 220 kV GIS, thus minimising space requirements," AESL said.

Also Read: IHC to sell stake in Adani units as part of portfolio rebalancing strategy

Last month, Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) said it would sell its stake in two of India's Adani Group companies, including AESL.

Overseas investors such as the IHC have backed Adani in the face of allegations raised by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January that the apples-to-airports conglomerate engaged in stock manipulation and had amassed significantly high debt.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations, and the Indian markets regulator is investigating the matter under orders of India's Supreme Court.

The IHC, which is the UAE's largest publicly traded company worth more than $235.98 billion, said in a stock exchange notice that its subsidiaries have entered an agreement with a buyer to "dispose of" its foreign direct investment in Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions.

It did not disclose the name of the buyer.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Next Story