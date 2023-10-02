Home / Companies / News / After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

It comes at a time when several new players have entered the market and consumers prefer real estate and bullion for investment

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Tata Group is assessing whether to bid for UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) following the entry of Jio Financial Services into the mutual funds industry, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET) on Monday. This comes at a juncture when investments in real estate and bullion are on the rise in India.

In addition, several new albeit smaller players like Zerodha Fund House, Helios Capital, and Old Bridge Capital Management have entered the sector.

"The situation today is different with the entry of Reliance, which until now has not shown any interest in bidding for UTI AMC. They may choose a different strategy. However, the Tata Group is closely monitoring the situation and will make a timely decision," an official familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by ET.

Previously, the Tata Group was reportedly in discussions to acquire a majority stake in UTI AMC from four public banks, namely Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda. These institutions collectively own a 45 per cent stake in UTI AMC.

However, the talks were unsuccessful after a significant investor in UTI AMC insisted that the institutions must adhere to a formal bidding process. ET now reports that these institutions are expected to invite formal bids and have appointed SBI Capital Markets as the banker for the deal.

As of June 2023, over 40 asset management companies (AMCs) in India managed assets exceeding Rs 43.77 trillion. SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund are the three largest asset managers in the country.

Earlier, Jio Financial Services announced it has appointed KV Kamath, chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), to lead its financial services business. The company has also formed a partnership with Blackrock for the venture.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

PNB, LIC, SBI and BoB looking to seek formal bids for stake sale in UTI AMC

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

TVS September sales: Total sales up 6% at 402,553 units; exports up 8% YoY

Shriram General to increase non-motor insurance biz this fiscal: Official

Focusing on faster-than-ever delivery speed: Amazon's Akhil Saxena

Disney Star likely to rake in Rs 2,000 crore from ICC World Cup ads

India 'big hub' for blue collar economy, says Fountain CEO Sean Behr

Topics :UTI AMCUTI Asset ManagementTata groupBS Web ReportsMutual FundsReliance JioJio Financial Servicesbusiness news today

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story