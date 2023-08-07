Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its fixed wireless access (FWA) offering, the Airtel Xstream AirFiber, for customers in Delhi and Mumbai. According to the company, it is India's first 5G wireless Wi-Fi solution to offer internet in fiber dark areas.

"It will address the last mile connectivity issue in both rural and urban India where access to fiber infrastructure is a challenge," the telecom company said in the announcement.

"India has seen the rapid growth of home broadband but there still remain areas with no access to hi-speed internet at home due to the physical challenges of laying fiber in a country the size of India," said Shashwat Sharma, director of Consumer Business at Bharti Airtel.





Also Read: The heart of business: How data centres are growing bigger and better "While fiber to the home will always define the best experience of Wi-Fi at home, AirFiber helps bridge the experience gap for everyone else. Today, we are delighted to launch Xstream AirFiber for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai with a pan-India rollout planned soon."

The telco is planning to launch the service in multiple cities and scale up nationally in a phased manner. Bharti Airtel said, “All Xstream AirFiber devices will be manufactured in India under the Make in India programme.”

What is Airtel Xstream AirFiber?

Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology that will offer wide indoor coverage and can simultaneously connect up to 64 devices.

How to buy and set up Xstream AirFiber?

To buy the service, customers can walk into select Airtel stores in Delhi and Mumbai and opt for Xstream AirFiber.

After buying, they need to download the Xstream AirFiber app on their phones and set the device up.

Now, customers can scan the device's QR code on their mobile phones or select the Wi-Fi name on the device to enjoy the internet.



How much does Airtel's Xstream AirFiber cost?

Airtel Xstream AirFiber service is available at a monthly plan of Rs 799. It offers up to 100 Mbps speed.

The plan can be availed at Rs 4,435 for six months with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500. With 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), it will cost Rs 7,733.