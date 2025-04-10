Adani Enterprises to launch world's largest copper smelter in four weeks

India's Adani Enterprises Ltd is preparing to start up a major copper smelter in the next four weeks, said the company's head of metals, Felipe Williams.

"In the next four weeks, we're starting the largest metallurgical complex of copper and other metals in the world," he said at a conference hosted by the International Copper Association in Santiago.

He said the smelting that would begin in the coming weeks is part of a first phase, and the company has environmental approvals to increase capacity.