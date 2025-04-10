Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises to launch world's largest copper smelter in four weeks

In the next four weeks, we're starting the largest metallurgical complex of copper and other metals in the world- Head of metals of firm said

The smelting that would begin in the coming weeks is part of a first phase, and the company has environmental approvals to increase capacity. | Pic: Bloomberg
Reuters SANTIAGO
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
India's Adani Enterprises Ltd is preparing to start up a major copper smelter in the next four weeks, said the company's head of metals, Felipe Williams.

"In the next four weeks, we're starting the largest metallurgical complex of copper and other metals in the world," he said at a conference hosted by the International Copper Association in Santiago.

He said the smelting that would begin in the coming weeks is part of a first phase, and the company has environmental approvals to increase capacity.

 

 

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

