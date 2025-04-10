BSH Home Appliances India witnessed positive sales momentum in 2024

In 2024, BSH Home Appliances India witnessed consistent positive sales momentum on the back of rising consumer aspirations for premium built-in appliances and higher capacity solutions, the company — which houses the brands Bosch and Siemens — said in its press release.

Siemens Cooking delivered its highest-ever sales growth at 22 per cent, with built-in ovens contributing over 50 per cent to the category.

The dishwasher segment has also significantly contributed to BSH India’s overall growth story. The category grew by 13 per cent in value between January and December 2024, it added.

“This growth goes beyond numbers — it signals a meaningful shift in consumer behaviour, as Indian households increasingly prioritise hygiene, convenience, and water conservation,” the release said.