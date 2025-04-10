Home / Companies / News / TCS defers April wage hikes amid macro uncertainty, US tariff concerns

TCS defers April wage hikes amid macro uncertainty, US tariff concerns

TCS had said it will hire about 42,000 engineers from engineering colleges this year, similar to the number it committed to last financial year

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
The decision by TCS mirrors one it took at the onset of the pandemic, exactly five years ago, when global business had come to a standstill.
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it will not hike salaries for its employees starting April due to macroeconomic uncertainty, which has been clouded further by the tariff war between the US and other countries.
 
The hikes will be implemented at an appropriate time during the financial year when the uncertainty subsides and the company has better visibility into the future, company executives said at a press conference on Thursday.
 
“We will decide during the year when to make the wage hike,” said Milind Lakkad, outgoing chief human resources officer (CHRO).
The decision by TCS mirrors one it took at the onset of the pandemic, exactly five years ago, when global business had come to a standstill. It also reflects the level of uncertainty clouding the information technology services industry, as companies rush to control costs. Rivals such as Infosys and Wipro, who report their fourth-quarter results next week, may follow suit.

While wage hikes are being deferred, TCS – India’s largest information technology services company by revenue – will make quarterly variable payouts. For the fourth quarter, the company will pay 100 per cent of the variable pay to 70 per cent of its employees; for the remaining, it will be based on business performance.
Discretionary spends will remain under pressure and, over the past month, the company has seen a slowdown in discretionary spending, project delays and slower ramp-ups as clients try to take stock of the pending tariffs. “There will be delays in discretionary spending if this continues,” chief executive K Krithivasan said.
 
TCS said it will hire about 42,000 engineers from engineering colleges this year, similar to the number it committed to last financial year. During the fourth quarter ended March 31, the company added 625 people. For the full year, it added 6,433 people, a change from the previous year when headcount declined by 13,249 people.
 
The company’s attrition rose slightly to 13.3 per cent from 13 per cent sequentially. TCS has 607,979 people on its rolls as of March.
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

