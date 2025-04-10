Tata Consultancy Services announces Rs 45,612 crore total dividend for FY25

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced a final dividend of Rs 30 for the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25. The total dividend for the financial year is Rs 126 per share.

The dividend will be paid out after the firm’s annual general meeting, scheduled towards the end of May 2025.

With this final dividend, TCS’s total dividend payout for the financial year would be Rs 45,612 crore—significantly higher than the FY24 dividend of Rs 26,426 crore.

In FY24, the total dividend per share was Rs 73.

Of this, Tata Sons, which holds a 71.7 per cent stake in TCS, will see its gross dividend payout rise to Rs 32,722 crore for FY25.

In FY24, Tata Sons' total dividend payout stood at Rs 18,958 crore. In FY23, it was Rs 30,418 crore.

TCS’s share price ended at Rs 3,246.10 per share, down 1.44 per cent at market close on April 9.