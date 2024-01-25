Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy raises Rs 2,337 crore capital through issue of warrants

Adani Green Energy raises Rs 2,337 crore capital through issue of warrants

As per the filing, as many 6,31,43,677 warrants of Rs 1,480.75 each totalling Rs 23,37,51,57,789 are issued

The equity shares issued upon conversion of the warrants so issued will be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani Green Energy has raised Rs 2,337.51 crore through an issue of warrants to Ardour Investment Holding on a private placement basis.

"Management Committee of Board of Directors of Adani Green Energy at its meeting held on Thursday, has approved the allotment of warrants of the Company, on a preferential basis by way of a private placement, to Ardour Investment Holding Ltd", a BSE filing stated.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per the filing, as many 6,31,43,677 warrants of Rs 1,480.75 each totalling Rs 23,37,51,57,789 are issued.

Upon conversion and exercise of the warrants into equity shares of the Company (which shall rank pari passu to the existing fully paid-up equity shares), the warrant holder will hold 3.83 per cent equity stake in the Company, on a fully diluted basis.

The equity shares issued upon conversion of the warrants so issued will be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Green completes joint venture agreement with TotalEnergies Renewables

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiaries

Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 2,738 crore

Meta sets stricter message settings for teens on Instagram, Facebook

Kinetic Green to launch E-Luna in February, bookings start on January 26

Tata Power to hold 'lok adalat' for north Delhi consumers on January 28

Air India to take delivery of 5 more A350s by June: CEO Campbell Wilson

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Green EnergyfundingsFundraising

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story