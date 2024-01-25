Kinetic Green to launch E-Luna in February, bookings start on January 26

Electric vehicle manufacturer Kinetic Green is gearing up to reintroduce its popular moped model, Luna, in a new electric avatar - the E-Luna. This multi-utility electric two-wheeler (e2W) is set to hit the roads in early February 2024, with the company officially opening bookings on Republic Day, 26 January 2024.

Consumers can secure their E-Luna by pre-booking on the Kinetic Green website for an amount of Rs 500. Kinetic had started a pilot around September in some locations of Maharashtra with an aim to sell the vehicle to a couple of thousand people and gather customer feedback.

E-Luna is designed to be sturdy and durable, catering to consumers in metro, Tier-I, Tier-II, Tier-III cities, and rural markets. It aims to provide an efficient alternative to traditional petrol two-wheelers, addressing the evolving preferences of modern consumers. The vehicle is designed to cater to various functions, including personal commuting and small businesses. The price of E-Luna is yet to be revealed.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kinetic Green, stated, "We are delighted to announce that the iconic Luna is making a comeback in a brand-new electric avatar. It is designed to provide an efficient alternative to traditional petrol two-wheelers while addressing the evolving preferences of modern consumers... We are excited to tell the consumers that it is once again time to say, 'Chal Meri Luna, iss baar Petrol ke Bina!'"

Last month Kinetic Green launched a high-speed e-scooter Zulu, which came with a battery subscription plan, allowing customers to subscribe to the battery on a "pay as you use" basis, eliminating the upfront cost. The scooter is priced at Rs 94,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) with the battery, and alternatively, customers can opt for the vehicle at Rs 70,000 without the battery, with the subscription costing around Rs 700-900 per month for a 2.27 kWh battery.