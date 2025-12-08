Adani Green integrates TNFD framework for nature-positive renewable growth

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has integrated the guidance of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) into its core sustainability strategy, reinforcing its shift toward nature-positive renewable energy development.

The TNFD framework is a global, science-led initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Wildlife Fund and Global Canopy.

It provides a structured framework for organisations to identify, assess, manage and disclose nature-related risks and opportunities.

By aligning with the TNFD framework, AGEL strengthens its leadership among global renewable companies integrating biodiversity considerations into strategic decision-making, supporting both global conservation priorities and India's climate leadership.

This strengthens AGEL's ambition to transition from traditional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance to a more integrated, nature-positive model of renewable energy growth, a company statement said. Beginning in FY24, AGEL initiated company-wide assessments to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities across all operational sites. "Nature is central to our growth story. By mainstreaming the principles of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures into our operations, we are identifying opportunities to build resilient ecosystems alongside renewable energy infrastructure," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL, in the statement. AGEL is also a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI and IBBI 2.0). Reaffirming its long-term biodiversity goal, AGEL has committed to achieving No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030, supported by its plan to plant 27.86 million trees across project locations.