Home / Companies / News / Adani Group announces key partnerships, project wins in energy sector

Adani Group announces key partnerships, project wins in energy sector

The group's transmission entity, Adani Energy Solutions, said it has entered into a smart meter joint venture with Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.'s smart metering solutions arm

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Adani Group’s energy-related entities – Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas announced a new partnership, a new order win, and a joint venture completion, in separate announcements on Wednesday.

The group’s transmission entity, Adani Energy Solutions, said it has entered into a smart meter joint venture with Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.’s smart metering solutions arm. Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), as IHC is a major shareholder in Esyasoft through its subsidiary Sirius International Holdings.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


As part of the joint venture deal, Adani Transmission Step-Four Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions, will acquire a 49 per cent stake in Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.’s smart metering solutions arm.

The joint venture, the company said, will also bid for and execute Indian and global orders. AESL, at present, has an order book of about two crore smart meters from distribution companies across India.

Further, in a separate announcement, Adani Energy Solutions also announced a win of a 3,000 crore rupee order for a transmission project in Gujarat. The project involves the evacuation of seven gigawatts of renewable energy from Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat into the National Grid. Adani Energy Solutions will build, own, operate, and maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years. AESL won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding process and will commission the project in the next 24 months on a Build, Own Operate, and Maintain basis.

The group’s city-gas distribution entity, Adani Total Gas, also announced a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce company Flipkart. As part of the MoU, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATGL, will deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure at Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain, including at warehouses and logistics locations.

Adani Total Gas also announced the completion of the 1,050 megawatt joint venture with TotalEnergies. As part of the joint venture, TotalEnergies invested 300 million US dollars in AGEL subsidiary, for acquiring a 50 per cent stake in the projects.

Also Read

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Adani Green completes joint venture agreement with TotalEnergies Renewables

Failure to meet household gas demand will have consequences, says regulator

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

HDFC Bank gets board nod for extension to Atanu Chakraborty as chairman

Apraava Energy secures 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka's Aski

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic antifungal injection

L&T wins over Rs 5,000 cr power, water systems order in Saudi Arabia

Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of continuing strong growth in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani GroupAdani Gasjoint ventures in Indiaenergy sector

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story