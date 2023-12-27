Home / Companies / News / Apraava Energy secures 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka's Aski

Apraava Energy secures 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka's Aski

The project is part of the 1,200 MW auction capacity of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected wind power projects (Tranche-XIV) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

The company's current RE portfolio (Solar and Wind) stands at 1,176 MW. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Integrated energy solutions provider Apraava Energy on Wednesday announced that it has secured a 300 MW wind energy project in Aski, Karnataka.

The project is part of the 1,200 MW auction capacity of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected wind power projects (Tranche-XIV) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the company said.

The construction of the project will be completed within the stipulated timelines as per Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which is for a period of 25 years at a competitive tariff of Rs 3.24/kWh, it said in a release.

As part of the agreement, Apraava Energy will be responsible for acquiring the land, developing the wind farm, and establishing the grid infrastructure up to the metering point at the ISTS grid substation.

The company's current RE portfolio (Solar and Wind) stands at 1,176 MW, with projects spread across the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, it said.

"This is our third wind project in the state of Karnataka, which offers tremendous opportunities for RE growth. With the rich experience of being early adopters of wind power generation in the country, coupled with expertise of working with marquee O&M partners, we aim to build the project with the highest operational standards," Apraava Energy Managing Director, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

