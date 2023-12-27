L&T wins over Rs 5,000 cr power, water systems order in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced an order win from Saudi Arabia, valued at more than Rs 5,000 crore, related to power generation and water systems.

In its statement, the company mentioned it has been chosen as the turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor to establish various systems related to renewable energy generation and utilities for the AMAALA project in the Red Sea region of Saudi Arabia.

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination situated in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast.

L&T has not disclosed the exact value of the order win. However, the statement indicated that the value is in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

According to L&T, the consortium of the United Arab Emirates' clean energy leader, Masdar, and the French electricity utility EDF, has signed the concession agreement for this fully integrated utility project with the developers of AMAALA. L&T has entered into an EPC agreement with the sponsors, namely EDF and Masdar.

The awarded project comprises an off-grid renewable energy system, featuring approximately 250MWp Solar PV plant and over 700MWh Battery Energy Storage System. The scope for water systems includes constructing a 37 MLD Seawater Reverse Osmosis Plant, 6 MLD sewage treatment plants, marine works including intake and outfall, tank farms, potable water network, wastewater network, and treated sewage effluent network.

With this latest order, L&T continues its order-winning streak in West Asia, particularly in Saudi Arabia. For the quarter ending September 2023, the company previously reported new order wins totalling Rs 89,153 crore, with two-thirds of these from international markets, notably more than 80 per cent from West Asia, especially Saudi Arabia.