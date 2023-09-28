Home / Companies / News / Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Ferguson Maidment & Co audited the annual accounts that Adani Energy Holdings and its subsidiaries filed with British government agency Companies House last month, FT reported

Reuters MUMBAI
In August, Deloitte resigned as the auditor of Adani Ports, citing concerns over certain transactions flagged in the short-seller Hindenburg's report and after the company declined to undertake an independent inquiry on it | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Adani group has switched the auditor of its main UK subsidiaries to the smaller London-based firm Ferguson Maidment & Co after previous auditor Crowe UK resigned in March, FT reported.

Ferguson Maidment & Co audited the annual accounts that Adani Energy Holdings and its subsidiaries filed with British government agency Companies House last month, FT reported.

In August, Deloitte resigned as the auditor of Adani Ports, citing concerns over certain transactions flagged in the short-seller Hindenburg's report and after the company declined to undertake an independent inquiry on it.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate later said that Deloitte's reason for quitting as auditor of the company was "not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move".

 

Also Read

CAG Girish Murmu reelected as external auditor of WHO for 4-year term

NFRA imposes fine, debars auditors for 3 yrs for professional misconduct

CAG to explore new audit areas as it adopts end-to-end digital framework

Resignation does not absolve Auditor of onus of reporting fraud: NFRA

Once Satyam, twice shy: Why auditors quitting big clients is complicated

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Focused on cutting costs, Byju's to skip campus placements this year

Dixon to make smartphones, other related products for Xiaomi at Noida plant

Vedanta Ltd preparing to demerge sprawling operation, says report

Topics :Adani GroupauditorsGautam AdaniUK

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story