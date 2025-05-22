Adani Group reports Rs 89,806 cr Ebitda in FY2025, up 8.2 pc on YoY basis

The Adani Group reported record earnings for the financial year ending March 2025, with consolidated Ebitda reaching ₹89,806 crore, driven by continued expansion in core infrastructure sectors and higher operating cash flows across its portfolio. The Group's Ebitda was up 8.2 per cent compared to ₹82,976 crore reported in FY24 by the group listed companies, the Group said in a media statement.

The conglomerate, with interests ranging from energy and logistics to cement and mining, also reported a capital expenditure of ₹1.26 lakh crore—its highest on record—and plans to invest a massive $100 billion over the next six years. The investments reflect the Group’s focus on building long-term infrastructure assets, including renewable energy projects, transmission networks, ports and a new copper smelter facility.

Return on assets for the year stood at 16.5 per cent, which the company said places it among the highest-performing infrastructure businesses globally. The Group’s gross assets have grown at a compound annual rate of more than 25 per cent since FY2019, reaching ₹6.1 trillion ($71.2 billion).

Alongside its growth, the Group has reduced its leverage. Net debt-to-Ebitda declined to 2.6x, down from 3.8x in FY2019. Liquidity remains strong, with a reported cash balance of ₹53,843 crore ($6.3 billion), representing approximately 18.5 per cent of gross debt. The average cost of borrowing also fell below 8 per cent for the first time, a result the company attributed to improving credit ratings and access to lower-cost capital, the statement said.

Roughly 90 per cent of the Group’s Ebitda now originates from assets rated AA or above domestically, according to the company. It also cited improvements in ESG scores and governance-related disclosures as contributing factors to the decline in borrowing costs.

Adani’s core infrastructure businesses contributed 82 per cent of total Ebitda. In the utility segment, Adani Green Energy increased its operational capacity by 30 per cent year-on-year, while Adani Power reported a 20 per cent rise in electricity generation.

The transport segment, led by Adani Ports & SEZ, delivered a 19 per cent increase in Ebitda, aided by a 20 per cent surge in container volumes. Family-owned cement business Ambuja Cements reported a capacity increase to 100 million tonnes per annum, following expansions across multiple plants.

“India’s consumption engine remains strong,” said Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ and Chairman of ACC Ltd. “As manufacturing grows, trade volumes will surge. For us, any trade—import or export—is good business.”

APSEZ plans to build a fully integrated logistics platform spanning factory gates to end consumers, with an eye on becoming the largest player not just in ports but across the supply chain. “We’re already moving over 500 million tonnes annually,” Adani said.

Adani Enterprises, the Group’s incubator for emerging infrastructure businesses, saw a 26.6 per cent year-on-year rise in Ebitda. It noted significant progress in its road construction and airport operations, as well as the operationalisation of a large-scale copper smelter in Mundra.

The Group said its strategy remains focused on scale, capital efficiency and prudent financial management. “Our asset base and operating leverage continue to support stable returns, even as we invest aggressively in new platforms,” said Jugeshinder “Robbie” Singh, Group CFO.

The Group stated that sufficient liquidity is maintained to meet debt obligations for at least the next 12 months, and its current balance sheet allows coverage for over 21 months.