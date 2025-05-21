Home / Companies / News / Accenture pushes back hike cycle to June, promoted 15,000 in India

Accenture pushes back hike cycle to June, promoted 15,000 in India

Accenture shifts appraisal cycle to June citing economic uncertainty and US contract cancellations; 50,000 employees to be promoted globally including 15,000 in India

Accenture
Premium
In March, Accenture flagged that efforts by the Trump administration to reduce government spending had led to delays and cancellations of new contracts.(Photo: Wikimedia commons)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Accenture has pushed back its appraisal cycle to June this year from December last year as it grapples with an uncertain macroeconomic environment, low client spending, and the cancellation of US government contracts in the second quarter.
 
The company said in a memo to employees—excerpts of which were seen by Business Standard—that the cycle will now be effective from June and some employees will be eligible for salary hikes. It also highlighted the “elevated level of uncertainty in the global economic and geopolitical environment.”
 
Accenture, the world’s largest IT services provider, follows a September-to-August financial year and employed about 801,000 people as of February. The US-based company will also promote about 50,000 employees, including 15,000 in India, 11,000 in Europe and Africa, and 10,000 in the Americas. 
 
Accenture said it had no comments to offer on the specifics of hikes or promotions.
 
The company’s move follows those of global counterparts such as Cognizant, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro. These firms are moving away from fixed appraisal cycles, offering hikes at varying times during the year as they deal with macroeconomic volatility and focus on cash retention.
 
TCS, for example, which typically rolled out hikes in April, delayed them last month and said it would decide on the timing and quantum later in the year. Cognizant, which follows a calendar year and usually announces hikes and bonuses in March, has deferred them to August for the second consecutive year. Infosys, which follows an October-to-September assessment period, finally rolled out hikes in April. Wipro has said it will take a call in October.
 
In March, Accenture flagged that efforts by the Trump administration to reduce government spending had led to delays and cancellations of new contracts. Government contracts contributed about 8 per cent to its revenue in 2024.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IHH's move to seek increased damages may not affect Fortis expansion plans

Tata Sons may infuse capital into Tata Tele as AGR dues cross Rs 19,000 cr

SIS Group signs MoU with govt to upskill officers in civil defence

NTPC Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit grows three-fold to Rs 233 crore

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL reports 11% rise in office rent to ₹3,874 cr

Topics :AccentureSalary hike IT services

First Published: May 21 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story