Adani Group to invest Rs 1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over next decade

Conglomerate has plans for ports, cement, energy, and data centres, alongside Google's $15-bn AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Adani Group said on Friday it will invest around Rs 1 trillion in various sectors of Andhra Pradesh (Photo: Reuters)
Shine Jacob Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Adani Group said on Friday it will invest around Rs 1 trillion in various sectors of Andhra Pradesh over the next ten years, deepening its commitment in the state where it will partner with Google for an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam.
 
"We have already invested around Rs 40,000 crore across ports, logistics, cement, infrastructure and renewable energy. Over the next ten years we are planning to invest Rs 1 trillion in ports, cement, data centres and energy business," said Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ. He was speaking at the 30th CII Partnership Summit, which is jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in Visakhapatnam.
 
Google will invest $15 billion over five years in setting up an AI hub, which will include the country's largest data centre, in partnership with Adani Group. It will be Google’s largest such hub outside the US.
 
Adani called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu a visionary who had “rewritten the playbook of modern industrial India”. He said state IT minister Nara Lokesh is “agile, data-driven, deeply humane,” and whose focus on skilling, digital infrastructure, and new-age industries is making Andhra Pradesh “India’s fastest-moving startup state”.
 
“The flagship of our commitment is the Vizag tech park. We are building one of the world’s largest centres in partnership with Google. This is a combined $15 billion vision of sustainable and hi-tech growth. Our operations created several direct and indirect jobs. We will match your skill, scale and spirit. We commit to become the largest investor in Andhra Pradesh's bright future," he said.
 
“Policy alone does not create history—vision does,” said Adani, recalling how Naidu transformed Hyderabad into a global tech hub and is now steering Swarna Andhra 2047 with entrepreneurial governance and startup innovation. “Under your captaincy, Andhra Pradesh is ready once again for take-off.”
 
More than 100 international delegates are attending the summit, which has ‘Partners in Progress — India’s Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047’ as its theme. The state is targeting investments to the tune of around Rs 10 trillion through the summit, focusing on green energy, information technology, electronics, automobiles, space, defence, and tourism. The summit will cover topics such as green energy, sustainable innovation, and the European investment partnership.
 

Topics :GoogleAdani GroupAdani

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

