Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra over next decade: Karan Adani

Karan Adani said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
Karan Adani
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Adani Group will invest ₹1 trillion over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani said on Friday.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, he said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing.

This is over and above the ₹40,000 crore already invested.

Adani, eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, unveiled the Group's $15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

He said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Adani Adani Green Energy VIP IndustriesAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

