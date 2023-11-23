Adani Group net profit up 107% in first half of FY24 but sales slow down

Nine listed companies of the Adani Group reported a 107.7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 23,929 crore in the first half of Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to the same period last year.

Net sales of the companies slowed down by 14 per cent to Rs 1.49 trillion in the first half of FY24, data collated by ‘Business Standard’ showed. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The net sales of other companies listed on the Sensex in the same period increased 8.1 percent and their net profit rose 13.3 percent. This is the Adani Group 's first six-month report card after Hindenburg Research, a US-based short seller, in January accused the Indian conglomerate of market manipulation. The group has denied the allegations.



According to data for six months ending September, the loan of the nine group companies was up marginally by 7.7 per cent to Rs 2.39 trillion. Cash in hand of the companies grew to Rs 43,160 crore ($5.2 billion) in the first half of the year, compared to Rs 33,200 crore ($4 billion) reported in the same period of last year, according to a source in the group.

The group’s reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for the second quarter of FY24 was Rs 44,500 crore and it is expected to cross Rs 70,000 crore by the end of the financial year based on the performance of the first half.



Renewables, solar panels, and airports were sectors and companies that drove Ebitda in the first half of FY24. The group’s capital expenditure (capex) in FY24 across all companies will be Rs 20,000 crore, with the highest capital allocation made to green hydrogen and airport businesses, according to Adani officials.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the group, had a gross debt of Rs 42,100 crore as of September 30, up from Rs 38,320 crore six months ago (March end).

The rise in Adani Enterprises’s gross debt is not a concern for investors as long as it is lower than the growth in the company's operating income, Deven Choksey, chief executive officer of KR Choksey Shares & Securities, told Bloomberg.



Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) incubates the group’s investments and investors should look at the potential value unlocking going ahead as the group lists its airports business. "The increase in debt of AEL is not a concern as the rate of growth is not higher than present 20 per cent annualized growth in Ebitda of the company. Till the time the company’s earnings are under control and doing well, the undue fear around the group should not matter,” said Choksey.





Companies Adani Ports & SEZ added 11 rakes, Loni Inland Container Depot, and warehouses in Mumbai and Indore to its portfolio. The improved utilisation of logistics assets has led to APSEZ recording its highest ever half-yearly rail and wagon volumes. Rail volumes grew at 25 per cent year-on-year and wagon investment schemes volumes grew at 42 per cent YoY, said Karan Adani, managing director and CEO of the firm, after his company announced its September quarter.

Net Sales Net Profit Loan Funds Figures In Rs Crore H1FY23 H1FY24 YoY Chg % H1FY23 H1FY24 YoY Chg % H1FY23 H1FY24 YoY Chg % Adani Enterp. 79,019 47,956 -39.3 930 902 -3.1 41,191 57,145 38.7 Adani Wilmar 28,874 25,195 -12.7 242 -210 -186.5 3,114 3,834 23.1 Adani Power 20,767 23,996 15.6 5,475 15,354 180.4 45,242 32,367 -28.5 Ambuja Cement 15,176 16,137 6.3 845 1,699 101.0 475 745 56.9 Adani Ports 10,269 12,894 25.6 2,836 3,863 36.2 45,299 50,060 10.5 ACC 8,456 9,636 14.0 140 854 510.1 122 407 233.0 Adani Energy Sol 6,081 7,161 17.8 392 451 15.0 33,600 36,031 7.2 Adani Green 3,047 4,347 42.7 363 694 91.2 52,041 57,378 10.3 Adani Total Gas 2,158 2,152 -0.3 298 323 8.2 1,203 1,356 12.7 173,847 149,473 -14.0 11,523 23,929 107.7 222,288 239,323 7.7 Sensex# 1,613,803 1,745,328 8.1 135,292 153,235 13.3 1,481,358 1,471,808 -0.6



# Ex Bank & Finance



Source Capitaline

Compiled by BS Research Bureau



