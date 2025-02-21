Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Group plans to invest Rs 30,000 cr in Kerala in next 5 years

'We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore,' Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit

Adani
The group is developing the Vizhinjam port and has already invested Rs 5,000 crore
Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Adani Group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next five years, a top executive said on Friday.

The diversified group that is developing the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in the state.

The group is developing the Vizhinjam port and has already invested Rs 5,000 crore.

"We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore," Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit here.

He said the group will be expanding the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers per annum, to 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

Also, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be set up in Kochi and the cement manufacturing capacity will be increased in Kochi, he added.

In total, Adani said the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years in Kerala.

The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Adani GroupAdani projectKeralaVizhinjam Port

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

