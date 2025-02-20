Hydropower firm SJVN to expand its lone coal project in Bihar: Chairman

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

Indian hydropower producer SJVN Ltd. is planning to expand its only coal power project under construction in the eastern part of the country, according to chairman Raj Kumar Chaudhary.

The company is looking to add another 800 megawatts at its Buxar project in the state of Bihar, in addition to the 1,320 megawatts being built, Chaudhary said in an interview. The expansion is necessary to meet the country’s growing power needs, he said.

Peak electricity demand in the country has been breaking records for the past few years, reaching an all-time high of 250 gigawatts in 2024. The power ministry expects maximum demand to soar to 384 gigawatts by 2032 and has drawn up a plan to add more than 80 gigawatts of coal-fired generation capacity by that date, while ramping up renewable development.

SJVN is one of two hydropower companies that have ventured into coal-fired projects to boost their generation portfolio more rapidly, as thermal power plants typically take shorter time to build. Their contribution adds to the country’s efforts to increase baseload capacity as demand outpaces renewable additions.

Another state hydropower producer, THDC India Ltd., started operations last month at its Khurja coal-fired power plant, located about 120 kilometers from New Delhi.

Also Read

SJVN plans to start operating a first 660-megawatt unit at Buxar by May, with the second likely to come online by the end of the year, Chaudhary said. The company has long-term offtake agreements and is in talks with the state of Bihar for a power sale contract for the planned expansion, he said.

Chaudhary added that an investment plan for the expansion and a construction timeline are still under discussion.