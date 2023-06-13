Home / Companies / News / Mortgage lender Aviom India raises $30 mn for business expansion

Mortgage lender Aviom India raises $30 mn for business expansion

Company runs programme that offers loans to women who don't have formal income documentation

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Mortgage lender Aviom India raises $30 mn for business expansion

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviom India Housing Finance, a micro-mortgage lender, has raised $30 million in a funding round led by global investment management firm Nuveen. C4D Partners, an investment fund manager, announced a partial exit from the company.
Delhi-based Aviom India said it will use the series D equity investment to expand market reach and strengthen operational capacity. The company provides construction, improvement, sanitation, and renovation loans to low-income households in rural and semi-urban areas.

The company has 118 branches in 12 states and earlier raised funds from Japan’s Gojo & Company and India-based Sabre Partners. It runs a programme that offers loans to women who don’t have formal income documentation and incentivises women agents to source the loans.
“The funds from this round will support our efforts toward amplifying Aviom’s market reach. We also have C4D Partners making a partial exit with this round. C4D has a track record of working closely with its portfolio, and the investor offers immense support beyond just capital,” said Aviom India’s Kajal Ilmi, founder, MD and CEO.

C4D Partners had invested in the company through its Fund-1. The investment fund manager has recently launched their India-dedicated Fund-2.
“Since its inception, Aviom has aimed at creating a disruption in the micro-mortgage space in India. The partial exit reinforces our commitment to supporting startups that are innovative, passionate, and focused on creating a positive impact – both in the ecosystem and in society,” said Arvind Agarwal, founder and CEO of C4D Partners.

The fund claims to be committed to investing at least 30 per cent of its corpus in women SMEs (small, medium enterprises). 

Also Read

LIC Housing Finance raises lending rates by 35 bps, cites market conditions

True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

NBFC-MFIs overtake commercial banks in micro loan market share in Q2

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike at Delhi airport, DGCA to probe

Reliance Industries climbs 8 spots on Forbes' Global 2000 list to 45th rank

Cummins India receives CPCB IV+ norm compliance certification from ARAI

WinZo saw 40 bn micro-transactions on its platform in FY23, mostly via UPI

Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report

Topics :mortgageloansCompaniesHousing finance firms

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story