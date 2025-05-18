ALIMCO integrates AI in next-gen prosthetics for inclusive innovation

From AI-powered systems to smart mobility aids, the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is gearing up to introduce a new lineup of assistive technologies designed for persons with disabilities, featuring integrated artificial intelligence components.

The innovations were detailed during ALIMCO's recently held Annual General Meeting for FY 2024-25, where officials unveiled a series of products under development and nearing rollout.

A public sector undertaking under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, ALIMCO is set to introduce these AI-enabled products as part of a broader vision for inclusive and affordable innovation, senior officials said.

"True empowerment begins with access to technology that enhances independence and dignity. At ALIMCO, we are leveraging AI and indigenous innovation to build a future where no one is left behind," said Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO.

For FY 2025-?26, the corporation is preparing to launch another wave of assistive technologies, including a universal socket, upgraded motorised tricycles and wheelchairs -- currently in different stages of design, prototyping, or user trials.

Other upcoming devices include a commode wheelchair and an assistive cane for visually impaired persons.

ALIMCO is placing a strong emphasis on in-house research, user-centric design, and cost-effectiveness, aligning with national initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', a senior official said.

The organisation is also expanding outreach by collaborating with state governments, NGOs, district administrations and the Red Cross Society to improve access to assistive devices for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) initiative, we are enhancing last-mile delivery of aids in remote and aspirational districts. ALIMCO also partners with special schools across the country to ensure that children in need receive the appropriate assistive devices," the official told PTI.

To strengthen coordination and outreach, ALIMCO is also engaging with state project directors of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) through dedicated conferences.

"These conferences aim to raise awareness and enhance synergy with state education departments for identifying and supporting more Children with Special Needs (CWSN) under the Centre's ADIP scheme," the official added.

With its latest product range, ALIMCO officials said they aim to scale both impact and reach, especially in rural areas where access to quality rehabilitation support remains a challenge.