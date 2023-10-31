Home / Companies / News / Adani Logistics acquires 50% shares of Veracity Supply Chain Ltd

Adani Logistics acquires 50% shares of Veracity Supply Chain Ltd

Adani Logistics Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
VSCPL, which was incorporated on Tuesday, has an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 10,00,000.

"Adani Logistics Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has subscribed 50,000 equity shares (50 pc) of Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL) incorporated on October 31, 2023 (11:48 AM IST)," Adani Logistics Ltd said in a BSE filing.

VSCPL has been incorporated to provide last-mile connectivity to customers from in-land container depot, powered by digital transport management system, as per a statement.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

