Adani Logistics acquires 50% shares of Veracity Supply Chain Ltd

Adani Logistics Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL).

VSCPL, which was incorporated on Tuesday, has an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 10,00,000.

"Adani Logistics Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has subscribed 50,000 equity shares (50 pc) of Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL) incorporated on October 31, 2023 (11:48 AM IST)," Adani Logistics Ltd said in a BSE filing.

VSCPL has been incorporated to provide last-mile connectivity to customers from in-land container depot, powered by digital transport management system, as per a statement.