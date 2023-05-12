Home / Companies / News / Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

The projects are expected to be commissioned in two years and will funded using internal accruals, it added

Reuters Bengaluru
Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it would expand its blended cement production capacity by 14 million metric tonnes, as part of a previously announced plan to double capacity over five years.
 
Ambuja placed orders to expand clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes at two units that would operate on green power or renewable energy, and help increase production of blended green cement by 14 million tonnes, it said in a stock exchange filing.
 
The projects are expected to be commissioned in two years and will funded using internal accruals, it added.
 
"These brownfield expansion projects are part of our strategy to double our production capacity over the next five years from the current capacity of 67.5 million tonnes a year," Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Ambuja's cement business said.
 
Ambuja, along with its subsidiary ACC Ltd, has a capacity to produce 67.5 million tonnes with fourteen cement manufacturing plants and sixteen cement grinding units across India.
 
Meanwhile, rival UltraTech Cement Ltd said last month its expansion program is progressing as scheduled, with the next phase expected to see a growth of 22.6 million tonnes a year, while commercial production from its new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by 2025 or 2026 financial year.
 

Also Read

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt

Ambuja Cements rallies 5%, hits all-time high in a range-bound market

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Noise reports Rs 2,000 crore revenue in FY23 with 100% growth YoY

Centre eyeing to tax OTT platform Netflix's income in India: Report

Sundaram Home Finance confident of growth as demand remains positive: MD

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

USA's Neuberger Berman slashes valuation of India's Pine Labs, PharmEasy

Topics :Ambuja CementAdani Group

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story