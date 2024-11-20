Adani plans $2 bn convention centre in Mumbai to rival Ambani's Jio Centre

The Adani Group plans to invest approximately $2 billion in constructing Mumbai’s largest international convention centre (ICC) near the international airport it operates, according to a repot by Livemint.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved the centre’s overall design. A detailed blueprint is expected to gain approval within two months, one of the sources cited in the report said.

Competing with Ambani’s Jio World Convention Centre

The proposed ICC will put Adani in direct competition with Reliance’s Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, a prime business district. Adani’s facility, located in Vile Parle, is strategically positioned near the international airport for better accessibility and visibility, the report added.

Spanning 1.5 million square feet, the ICC will accommodate up to 20,000 people, with 1.2 million square feet dedicated to indoor spaces and 0.3 million square feet for parking and ancillary facilities. The complex will also feature a five-star hotel with 275 rooms.

Currently, the Jio World Convention Centre is Mumbai’s largest, with a total area of 1 million square feet. However, India’s largest convention centre, Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, spans 3.2 million square feet. Adani Airport Holdings Ltd will own and manage the ICC, unlike most of Adani’s real estate ventures, which are handled by Adani Realty.

The significance of convention centres

Convention centres play a vital role in fostering trade and promoting exports by hosting exhibitions and conferences that connect local businesses with global markets.

India’s largest convention centre, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, was designed to strengthen the country’s position in the Asian MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) market, aiming to compete with cities like Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Rajesh Kumar Singh, chairman of India International Convention & Exhibition Centre Ltd, noted that Yashobhoomi was envisioned as a catalyst for increasing India's global market share and is expected to generate over 500,000 jobs.

Convention centres also help business groups cultivate public goodwill. For example, Mumbai’s Birla Matoshree, though a smaller venue, has become an iconic location for shareholder meetings of major corporations, highlighting the lasting value such venues bring to communities.

Major convention centres in Asia

India’s convention centres face stiff competition from their Asian counterparts. For instance, Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) spans 15.8 million square feet and integrates exhibition halls, office spaces, and a luxury hotel. Hong Kong’s Convention and Exhibition Centre, located near Victoria Harbour, covers 3.2 million square feet and has hosted over 51,000 events since its inception.

Singapore’s Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre offers 0.2 million square feet of exhibition space and 0.16 million square feet of meeting facilities. It also features a mix of retail, dining, and cultural attractions, including Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay.