Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' lifts Walmart's International Q3 sales number

Walmart, which follows a February-January financial calendar, reported $ 31.5 billion in sales from its international business, a growth of 12.4 per cent on constant currency terms

Flipkart
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sales event for the 2024 festive season started on September 26. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
US-based retail giant Walmart on Tuesday said its international sales in the third quarter got a boost from the 'Big Billion Days' sales event by its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart.

Walmart, which follows a February-January financial calendar, reported $ 31.5 billion in sales from its international business, a growth of 12.4 per cent on constant currency terms.

"Timing of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days (BBD) event benefited growth in Q3 and will impact growth in Q4," Walmart said in its earnings statement.

Sales growth of Walmart International, which operates in 18 countries outside the US including India, was "led by Flipkart, Walmex (Mexico), and China", it added.

In the third quarter, Walmart International's e-commerce sales grew 43 per cent led by marketplace and store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, it added.

Moreover, "advertising business (Walmart International) grew 50 per cent, led by Flipkart," it added.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sales event for the 2024 festive season started on September 26 and was scheduled to end on October 6.

However, Walmart also added that its overall gross profit was "partially offset" by the timing shift of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days (BBD) sales event", which was held earlier.

In 2023, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale took place from October 8 to October 15.

In the third quarter of 2025, Bentonville-headquartered Walmart's total revenues reached $ 169.6 billion, up 6.2 per cent, with strength across all operating segments. In this, Walmart US contributed $ 114.9 billion in sales, up 5 per cent.

Its gross profit rate was up 21 basis points to 24.2 per cent in the third quarter, led by improvements in Walmart US.

However, this was "partially offset by timing shift of Flipkart's BBD sales event".

Walmart's third-quarter sales for the 13-week period ended October 25, 2024, are compared with the 13-week period ended October 27, 2023.

On the outlook for Walmart International, it said: "Growth in e-commerce sales and advertising business for 2H expected to be similar to 1H".

Walmart acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, in a $ 16 billion deal.

Subsequently, it has raised its shareholding and now owns over 80 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

