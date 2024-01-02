Home / Companies / News / Adani Ports reports 42% growth in cargo handling in December 2023

Adani Ports reports 42% growth in cargo handling in December 2023

According to a APSEZ statement, 10 ports in the APSEZ portfolio delivered their highest-ever cargo volumes, recording new operating milestones

The billionaire Gautam Adani's firm handled 311 MMT of cargo during the nine months of FY24, which is 23 per cent higher year-on-year
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said its cargo volumes rose 42 per cent in December 2023 to 35.65 MMT (million metric tonne).

According to a APSEZ statement, 10 ports in the APSEZ portfolio delivered their highest-ever cargo volumes, recording new operating milestones.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The billionaire Gautam Adani's firm handled 311 MMT of cargo during the nine months of FY24, which is 23 per cent higher year-on-year.

Mundra Port alone managed around 5.5 MTEUs in initial nine months, it added.

For the quarter ended December, APSEZ handled around 109 MMT of overall cargo, the statement said.

APSEZ CEO and whole-time director Karan Adani said, "APSEZ crossed the 300 MMT cargo mark in just 266 days versus its previous best of 329 days in the previous financial year".

Adani said the company is now targeting over 400 MMT of cargo volumes in FY24, surpassing the upper end of the guidance range (370-390 MMT) provided at the start of the current financial year.

Also Read

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

APSEZ reports 11.5% jump in total cargo volumes in April-June quarter

Govt app to allow live tracking of cargo across land, rail, sea & air

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Adani hikes stake in two group companies to work on claw back strategy

Coal India's supply to non-regulated sector rises 31% during Apr-Dec

CK Birla Group's Birlasoft names Manjunath Kygonahally as overseas CEO

Airtel Africa CEO Ogunsanya to retire, Sunil Taldar named successor

Suzuki Motorcycle India's vehicle sales grow 24% to 79,483 units in Dec

BHEL making India self-reliant in energy, infra: Heavy industries minister

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cargo industrytradeIndia economySupply chainAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story