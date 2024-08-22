Adani Power gets approval to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power for Rs 4,101 cr

Adani Power on Thursday said the NCLT Hyderabad bench has approved its plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd (LAPL) for an upfront payment of Rs 4,101 crore.

LAPL is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the acquisition shall be subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent mentioned under the resolution plan.

Adani Power will acquire 100 per cent shareholding in the LAPL for a cash consideration, the filing said.

LAPL owns and operates a 2x300 MW (600 MW) thermal power plant (Phase-I) at Pathadi Village in Korba District of Chhattisgarh.