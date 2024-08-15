Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Power says committed to supplying electricity to B'desh amid protests

Adani Power's 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in Jharkhand state is the only one in India under contract to export 100% of its power to a neighbouring country



Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Adani Power said on Thursday it was committed to supplying electricity to Bangladesh, saying a recent amendment to power export rules does not affect its existing contract.

The amendment by the government facilitates connectivity to the Indian grid but does not impose any obligation on India to buy electricity, Adani Power said in a statement.

"Adani Power is committed to fulfil contractual obligations as per Bangladesh Power Development Board's demand schedule and provisions of the power purchase agreement and would look forward to continuing reciprocal fulfilment," Adani Power said.

Adani Power's 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in Jharkhand state is the only one in India under contract to export 100% of its power to a neighbouring country.

The amendment, which governs generators supplying electricity "exclusively to a neighbouring country", enables Adani to also supply electricity to the domestic market to hedge against political risks in Bangladesh.

The change came nearly a week after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh amid deadly protests triggered by quotas for government jobs, and could benefit future power projects where all output is locked into export contracts.

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

