Home / Companies / News / Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Friday said a 800 MW unit at its thermal plant in Jharkhand has begun commercial operations

New Delhi
Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Friday said a 800 MW unit at its thermal plant in Jharkhand has begun commercial operations.

The second unit of the 1600 MW project is also in an advanced stage of completion and expected to be commissioned soon, the Adani Group company said in a filing.

"This is to inform unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL), situated in Godda has achieved commercial operations," it said.

APJL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, will supply the power under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for corresponding net capacity of 748 MW from unit 1 to the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

"APJL has started processing its claims under the PPA with effect from April 6, 2023," it said.

Topics :Adani PowerJharkhand

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Also Read

NTPC plant in Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW

India's thermal power generation rises by 16% at 87,687 MU in November

Govt proposes pool of old thermal power units to balance more renewable

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy

SBI loan fraud: SC permits bank to respond to reply of pvt firm chairperson

ZestMoney laying off 100 employees after deal with PhonePe fails

Avaada Energy gets 421 MW solar project from Damodar Valley Corporation

Kalyani Forge's CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns due to personal reasons

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story