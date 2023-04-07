Home / Companies / News / $500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Thieves stole $500,000 worth of iPhones, iPads and Watches after breaking into an Apple store inside of a mall in the US.

San Francisco
$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thieves stole $500,000 worth of iPhones, iPads and Watches after breaking into an Apple store inside of a mall in the US.

According to the police, burglars got away with more than 400 electronics items from the Apple retailer at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington State, reports Komo News.

They made entry by cutting through the bathroom wall of the neighbouring espresso machine store, according to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD).

"Approximately 436 iPhones in total were taken out of the back," LPD Communications Manager Maren McKay was quoted as saying.

"In total about $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and that's iPhones, iPads, Apple watches," McKay added.

The owner of the coffee machine store said they have never dealt with anything like this in five years in business at the mall.

Apple employees were not "aware of the extent of the massive theft until the next morning".

The tech giant did not comment on the burglary.

Brookfield Properties, the company that runs the mall, told KOMO News this was an isolated incident.

According to the police, it appeared to be a well-organised operation based on what they've seen from surveillance video.

"From the masks that the folks were wearing, there were no fingerprints left behind," McKay was quoted as saying in the report.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

Topics :Apple PhonesApple pricesUnited States

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Also Read

Apple may release 16-inch iPad next year, foldable iPad in 2024: Reports

Apple updates Store app with new features focused on lists, saved items

'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to iOS devices soon, users can pre-order

Apple working on iPad-like display for controlling smart home devices

After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story