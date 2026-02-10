Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens, 11 stations see 'very poor' levels

Delhi's air quality worsened to poor levels, with several hotspots reporting very poor AQI, even as the government cited a decline in the number of 'severe' air quality days this winter

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

The national capital woke up to a cold and misty Tuesday morning, with shallow fog reducing visibility in some areas (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated sharply on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 268, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Out of the monitoring stations reporting data, Anand Vihar (317) along with 10 other stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 20 stations were in the ‘poor’ category. Only six stations reported ‘moderate’ air quality, and two stations did not have data available at the time of filing this report.
 
Among the worst-affected areas, Mundka recorded the highest AQI at 357, followed by Narela (344), Wazirpur (339), Rohini (335), and Bawana (333). Other pollution hotspots included Shadipur (330), Ashok Vihar (328) and Sonia Vihar (326).
 
 
Mandir Marg reported the lowest AQI at 162, placing it in the ‘moderate’ range.
 
A day earlier, Delhi’s AQI stood at 206, also in the ‘poor’ category, indicating a further decline in air quality within 24 hours. Several parts of the city were enveloped in a layer of smog, raising concerns, particularly for people with respiratory ailments.

According to the CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi saw 10 ‘severe’ AQI days this winter

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the government said that Delhi experienced just 10 days of ‘severe’ air quality (AQI above 401) during the October to January winter season in 2025-26, a marked improvement compared with 31 such days in 2016-17, according to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The minister highlighted that focused actions under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) have led to reductions in particulate pollution in 130 cities.

Delhi weather today

Weather conditions have offered little relief. The national capital woke up to a cold and misty Tuesday morning, with shallow fog reducing visibility in some areas. The minimum temperature ranged between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs are expected to hover around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Calm winds and partly cloudy skies are expected to prevail through the day, with dry conditions.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 
 

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution Delhi weather BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

