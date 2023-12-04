Home / Companies / News / Adani's AICTPL becomes 1st in India to handle 300,000 containers in a month

Adani's AICTPL becomes 1st in India to handle 300,000 containers in a month

"AICTPL created a national record by handling 3,00,431 TEUs across 97 vessels in November 2023," APSEZ said

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (AICTPL) has become the first terminal in India to handle over 3 lakh containers in a month.

AICTPL is a joint venture terminal of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra.

"AICTPL created a national record by handling 3,00,431 TEUs across 97 vessels in November 2023, breaking its own record of 2,98,634 TEUs in March 2021, by handling approximately 10,000 TEUs every day," APSEZ said in a BSE filing.

TEU refers to twenty-foot equivalent unit.

"AICTPL becomes the first terminal in India to handle over 3,00,000 containers in a month," the filing added.

The company also informed that APSEZ handled about 36 million metric tonne (MMT) of the total cargo in November 2023, up 42 per cent year-on-year.

In the initial 8 months of FY24, APSEZ handled 275 MMT of cargo.

APSEZ's Dhamra & Ennore Ports recorded their highest-ever monthly volumes.

According to the statement, logistics volumes continue to witness record growth with year-to-date (YTD) rail volumes of around 3,79,000 TEUs (over 23 per cent YoY) and GPWIS (general purpose wagon investment scheme) volumes of 12.3 MMT (over 44 per cent YoY).

The highest-ever monthly GPWIS volumes was recorded in November 2023 at 1.72 MMT, it said.

Topics :Adani Ports and Special Economic ZoneAdani Group

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

