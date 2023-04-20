Indian money managers continue to trim holdings of Adani Group's stocks

Money managers in India have continued to trim holdings of Adani Group’s stocks, suggesting concerns about governance remain even as the worst of the rout seems to have passed.

The embattled conglomerate at one point saw $153 billion erased from its market value in the selloff following the release of Hindenburg Research’s scathing report on Jan. 24. The group has vehemently denied allegations made by the short-seller, and has since trimmed down capital spending for growth and said that its founders have paid back share-backed loans.

Investments by local equity mutual funds in the group accounted for only 0.9% of the industry’s $182 billion in assets at the end of March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s down from nearly 2% as of Dec. 31.