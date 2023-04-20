Home / Markets / News / Emkay Global zooms 20% on Sebi's in-principle nod to enter MF business

Emkay Global zooms 20% on Sebi's in-principle nod to enter MF business

The company said it has received in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India, Investment Management Department for sponsoring a Mutual Fund

SI Reporter Mumbai
Emkay Global zooms 20% on Sebi's in-principle nod to enter MF business

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 80.38 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes after the company received an in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for launching a mutual fund business.
“The company has received in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India, Investment Management Department for sponsoring a Mutual Fund under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996,” Emkay Global said in an exchange filing.
Till 10:14 am; a combined around 510,000 equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 210,000 equity shares on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 122.65 in April 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 61.05 in June 2022.
The company together with its subsidiaries, associate and associates of its subsidiaries, is a diversified financial services group and is primarily engaged in the business of providing stock, commodity and currency broking, lending, investment banking, depository participant services, asset management services, wealth management including distribution of third party financial products, investment advisory services and exempt financial advisors as per Singapore laws.

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksEmkay Global Financial ServicesEmkay GlobalMarkets

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Also Read

Sebi sets lower single-issuer limits for mutual fund debt schemes

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

For the record: Mutual fund assets cross Rs 40-trillion, shows data

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23

Rs 195 a key hurdle for Natural Gas; above which can rally up to 33%

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 100 pts; Mastek leaps 8%, Paytm 3%

Can the rally in Nifty Realty index sustain? Here's what charts suggest

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story