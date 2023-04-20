Home / Markets / News / Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

White goods stocks: With the mercury currently on the boil, analysts remain bullish on the sector as they see more upside over the near-term and advise investors to pick stocks selectively

Harshita Singh New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Select stocks of consumer durable companies, especially, makers of summer appliances such as air conditioners (ACs), air coolers, refrigerators, fans among others have been on a swift rise recently in anticipation of strong demand for cooling products this summer. 
On a year-to-date basis, Voltas, Havells India, Symphony, Blue Star and PG Electroplast have gained 6-27 per cent versus a 2 per cent and 3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and BSE Consumer Durables indices. 
With the mercury currently on the boil, analysts remain bullish on the sector as they see more upside in the shares over the near-term and advise investors to pick stocks selectively. 

Topics :Stock Marketconsumer durable stocksConsumer DurablesMarketsVoltasBlue StarSymphonyHavells IndiaHeatwave in IndiaIMD weather forecastmonsoon forecast IMDIMD

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Also Read

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

Emkay Global zooms 20% on Sebi's in-principle nod to enter MF business

ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23

Natural gas faces hurdle at Rs 195; can rally up to 33% thereafter

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Mastek leaps 10%, Paytm 3%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story