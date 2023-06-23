Home / Companies / News / Adani stocks tumble on US inquiry concerns; group losses Rs 48k cr in m-cap

Adani stocks tumble on US inquiry concerns; group losses Rs 48k cr in m-cap

During the week, the Adani group lost $9 billion in market cap - most in nearly four months

BloombergSamie Modak Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani firms’ combined market capitalisation declined nearly by Rs 48,000 crore to below Rs 10 trillion, following reports that US authorities have opened an inquiry into statements made by the group during its investor meetings.
The US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, has sent inquiries in recent months to institutional investors with large holdings in Adani group stocks, according to a Bloomberg report, which quoted a person familiar with the inquiries. The requests for information were focused on what the Adani group told those investors, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the probe isn’t public. The Securities and Exchange Commission also has a similar probe underway, the report said quoting two others.

Following the report, an Adani group spokesperson, in a statement, said: “We strongly reject any suggestion that the Adani group and its businesses have not acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate.”
“We are not aware of any such subpoena to investors. Our various issuers groups remain confident that the disclosures are full and complete as disclosed in the relevant issuer offering circulars,” the spokesperson further said.

Shares of flagship Adani Enterprises fell 6.8 per cent, extending its month-to-date fall to 10.5 per cent. Eight other group stocks fell between 9.6 per cent and 1 per cent. Only Ambuja Cements ended with gains of 0.6 per cent.
During the week, the Adani group lost $9 billion in market cap — most in nearly four months.

“I think this is a typical knee-jerk market reaction to the news. It’s a routine inquiry process that the regulators undertake,” said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager at Piper Serica Advisors.
Requests for information from US prosecutors don’t necessarily mean that criminal or civil proceedings will be filed as law enforcement agencies often open inquiries that don’t lead to action.

The interest from US authorities adds to the intense scrutiny of the Adani group, one of India’s biggest conglomerates, following American short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report accusing it of long-running stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The group, led by Gautam Adani, already faces regulatory probes in India.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Local production to ownership: Strict rules of Shein's India re-entry deal

Board of CUMI appoints Sridharan Rangarajan as new MD from August 3

Byju's early investor Pai calls for better governance after auditor exit

Shriram Life Insurance declares highest-ever bonus of Rs 149 crore

Concorde to invest Rs 225 cr to build 2 mn sq ft commercial real estate

Topics :Adani GroupAdani Enterprise Ltd

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story