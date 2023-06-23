Board of CUMI appoints Sridharan Rangarajan as new MD from August 3

The board of directors of Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI), part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, has appointed Sridharan Rangarajan as its managing director with effect from August 3.

Rangarajan currently serves Carborundum Universal Ltd, as its director-finance and strategy. He succeeds N Ananthaseshan who would be retiring from the services of the company and stepping down as director at the close of business hours on August 2.

"Delighted that Sridharan Rangarajan, who has been an integral part of the company's strategy and growth for over a decade, is taking over as MD. This will ensure a smooth transition as the company gears up for further expansions in India and global operations," CUMI Chairman M M Murugappan said.

On the retirement of Ananthaseshan, he said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ananthaseshan for his stellar services to the company over 37 years. He leaves Carborundum well positioned for its next phase of growth in all respects. We wish Ananth well in his retirement."



Rangarajan joined CUMI in June 2011 as its chief financial officer. In January 2018, he took over as the president and group chief financial officer of the Murugappa Group.

In April 2021, he was appointed Director, Finance and Strategy, of Carborundum Universal Ltd.