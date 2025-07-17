Home / Companies / News / Adani to sell entire AWL Agri stake to Wilmar, others for ₹10,874 crore

Adani to sell entire AWL Agri stake to Wilmar, others for ₹10,874 crore

Adani Enterprises will exit its joint venture with Wilmar by selling its entire 30.42% stake in AWL Agri Business for ₹10,874 crore, with Wilmar's unit Lence set to increase its stake to 63.94%

Adani, Wilmar, Joint Venture- Adani-Wilmar
Following the transaction, Wilmar will own up to 63.94 per cent of AWL Agri Business. | Photo: Bloomberg
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A division of Adani Enterprises has announced that it will exit its agri-business joint venture with Singapore-based Wilmar by selling its entire stake for ₹10,874 crore (approximately $1.27 billion), according to a report by Reuters.
 
Adani Commodities, which currently owns 30.42 per cent in the consumer goods joint venture, plans to sell up to 20 per cent of its holding to Wilmar’s subsidiary, Lence. The remaining shares will be sold to “a set of pre-identified investors", Adani Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing, without providing further details.
 
The shares will be sold to Lence at a price of ₹275 each, as per the filing. Following the transaction, Wilmar -- through its unit Lence -- will own up to 63.94 per cent of AWL Agri Business.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HAL eyes export boost with accessories, indigenised parts: Official

Tata Electronics, Bosch ink pact for semiconductor, auto tech projects

Airtel, Perplexity AI team up to offer 1-yr free plan to 390 mn users

DLF to invest Rs 900 cr in Mumbai housing proj, eyes Rs 2,300 cr revenue

Delhi HC raps Wipro for defamatory firing letter, awards ₹2 lakh in damages

Topics :Adani EnterprisesWilmar InternationalAdani Wilmar

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story