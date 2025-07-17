Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics, Bosch ink pact for semiconductor, auto tech projects

Tata Electronics, Bosch ink pact for semiconductor, auto tech projects

Tata Electronics and Bosch sign MoU to collaborate on chip packaging, manufacturing, and vehicle electronics; projects to be developed at upcoming facilities in Assam and Gujarat

semiconductors chipmakers
The two companies will focus their efforts at Tata Electronics' upcoming assembly and test facility in Assam, and semiconductor foundry in Gujarat.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Tata Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German tech giant Robert Bosch GmbH to work together in key areas of the electronics and semiconductor sectors. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlines plans for collaboration in chip packaging and manufacturing, news agency PTI reported.
 
The two companies will focus their efforts at Tata Electronics’ upcoming assembly and test facility in Assam, as well as its semiconductor foundry in Gujarat.
 
Randhir Thakur, CEO of Tata Electronics, said the partnership aligns with the company's broader goal of supporting India's semiconductor ecosystem. “This partnership is well-aligned with our commitment to help create a holistic semiconductor and electronics ecosystem in India, with offerings that resonate with customers around the world," he said.
 
In addition to semiconductor manufacturing, the collaboration will explore local projects in the area of vehicle electronics. Both companies aim to expand their work in electronic manufacturing services for the automotive sector.   
 
  “Bosch recognises the increasing demand for advanced automotive electronics and their critical role in shaping the future of mobility. To address the growing needs and foster supply chain resilience, Bosch is pleased to foster partnership with Tata Electronics,” said Dirk Kress, executive vice-president of semiconductor operations at Robert Bosch GmbH.
 
The partnership is seen as a major step forward for India's ambitions in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. It also highlights the increasing interest of global technology companies in India’s growing manufacturing potential.
 

Tata Electronics, BEL join hands to develop semiconductor solutions

 
In June, Tata Electronics signed a MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to jointly work on electronics and semiconductor solutions.
 
BEL, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, will partner with Tata Electronics to build end-to-end semiconductor and electronics systems tailored to India’s needs. The collaboration will cover areas such as chip design, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), and semiconductor fabrication, with Tata Electronics supporting BEL’s existing and future product lines.
 
Both companies will focus on developing microcontrollers (MCUs), systems-on-chip (SoCs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and other processors crucial to the electronics ecosystem.
 

Tata Electronics expands display chip plans in Gujarat

 
In March, Tata Electronics also announced a new display chip fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will be set up in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) and Himax Technologies, PTI had reported.
 
Display chips manufactured at the upcoming facility will be used in products such as TVs, smartphones, LEDs, OLEDs, and camera sensors.
 
While Vedanta Group had also proposed a display fab in Gujarat, its plan has yet to receive government approval. Tata’s entry positions it across all major semiconductor manufacturing segments.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :TataBoschsemiconductor industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

