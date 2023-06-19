Home / Companies / News / Adani Transmission gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore

Adani Transmission gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore

According to the company's BSE filing, 98.64 per cent votes were polled in favour of the resolution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adani Transmission gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Transmission has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of equity shares on qualified institutional placement basis.
The company had sought shareholders' approval through postal ballot to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement through issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities to eligible investors on May 15, 2023.
 
According to the company's BSE filing, 98.64 per cent votes were polled in favour of the resolution.
 
The company's board had approved the proposal at a meeting on May 13, 2023.
 
Adani Transmission had earlier said it anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues for organic expansion and achieving inorganic growth.
 
Towards this, the company continues to require capital for achieving such growth and expansion.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 275 cr to develop project for senior citizens

Consumer Forum asks Raheja Developers to pay full deposit with compensation

Reliance Industries resumes vessel operations at Sikka port in Gujarat

Pharma major Lupin gets establishment inspection report from USFDA

IIT Madras raises Rs 231 cr in funding from alumni, firms, donors in FY23

Topics :Adani Transmissionfund raising

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story