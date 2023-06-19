Home / Companies / News / Pharma major Lupin gets establishment inspection report from USFDA

Pharma major Lupin gets establishment inspection report from USFDA

Lupin Limited received an inspection classification of "No Action Indicated" (NAI) after the inspection, which was conducted between March 6 to March 10

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pharma major Lupin gets establishment inspection report from USFDA

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam.
The facility received an inspection classification of "No Action Indicated" (NAI) after the inspection, which was conducted between March 6 and March 10.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, “We are happy to have received the EIR for our Vizag facility from the US FDA."
He said that Lupin is committed to ensuring high quality of products and safety of manufacturing processes.

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai. It develops branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in India, the US, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescription. The company invested 7.9 per cent of its revenue in research and development in FY23. It has been consistently recognised as a ‘great place to work’ in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

The company has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres, and over 20,000 professionals working globally. 

Also Read

Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Pharma major Lupin receives approval from US FDA for diazepam rectal gel

Lupin Digital launches Lyfe, a 24x7 monitoring ecosystem for heart patients

Lupin Pharma launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US

IIT Madras raises Rs 231 cr in funding from alumni, firms, donors in FY23

HPCL to open vehicle service centres in India with Saudi Arabia's Petromin

Chemical firm Lubrizol to invest $150 mn to build CPVC resin plant in Guj

Grasim, Lubrizol to begin work on Vilayat CPVC resin plant by end of 2023

Google-backed Adda247 acquires Veeksha to give 3D experiences to students

Topics :USFDAFDALupinVisakhapatnam

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story