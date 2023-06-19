Home / Companies / News / Reliance Industries resumes vessel operations at Sikka port in Gujarat

Reliance Industries resumes vessel operations at Sikka port in Gujarat

Several ports in Gujarat had suspended cargo operations last week due to unsafe weather conditions at sea

Reuters New Delhi
Reliance Industries resumes vessel operations at Sikka port in Gujarat

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Reliance Industries, operator of world's biggest refining complex, has resumed vessel operations at the port of Sikka in Jamnagar, Gujarat, industry sources said, as the coastline recovered from the impact of cyclone Biparjoy.
"Any vessel calling the Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd (STPL) can enter the Gulf of Kutch," sources who received a notice from the company said.
 
The company had restricted entry of vessels at the port last week "due to unavailability anchorage position." At least 13-21 tankers were waiting to discharge crude oil at port, an industry source said and ship-tracking data showed on Monday.
 
The company did not immediately respond to request for a comment.
 
Several ports in Gujarat had suspended cargo operations last week due to unsafe weather conditions at sea.
 
About 2.74 million metric tons (20.12 million barrels) onboard 21 oil tankers were waiting to discharge, one of the sources said, while Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed 12.87 million barrels onboard 13 tankers were waiting to unload at Sikka port.
 
Meanwhile, the Astro Chloe discharged 1.9 million barrels of crude oil on Sunday at the port of Vadinar, the source added and Kpler data showed.
 
Gujarati ports including Pipavav Port and Kandla Port said they had resumed operations on Saturday.

Also Read

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

Adani Ports bond buyback allays refinancing risk: S&P Global Ratings

Reliance Industries resumes vessel operations at Sikka port in Gujarat

Reliance Industries resumes vessel operations at Sikka port in Gujarat

Pharma major Lupin gets establishment inspection report from USFDA

IIT Madras raises Rs 231 cr in funding from alumni, firms, donors in FY23

HPCL to open vehicle service centres in India with Saudi Arabia's Petromin

Topics :Reliance IndustriesPorts Gujarat

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story