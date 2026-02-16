Monday, February 16, 2026 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Choice Equity analyst suggests Minda Corp, Bajaj Consumer

Stocks to buy: Choice Equity analyst suggests Minda Corp, Bajaj Consumer

Minda Corp stock is near ₹610-breakout with higher lows, while Bajaj Consumer stock is seeing long-term reversal above ₹345. Aakash Shah suggests buy levels, stop loss and share price targets

Stocks to buy today, Feb 16

Choice Equity Broking turns bullish on Minda Corp, Bajaj Consumer share prices

Aakash Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Stocks to Buy Today: Technical picks by Aakash Shah, Choice Equity Broking:

MINDA CORP

Buy MINDA CORP in Cash above @ 610 | Stop loss: 580 | Share price target: ₹660 | CMP: ₹598

MINDA CORP share price is trading in a range-bound consolidation after a prior uptrend, with the price compressing below a downward-sloping trendline resistance. Minda Corp stock has been making higher lows, indicating accumulation, while facing repeated rejection near the ₹610 zone, which continues to cap upside momentum. The share price is comfortably trading above the 50-EMA and 100-EMA, with the 200-EMA acting as a strong dynamic support, reflecting that the medium- to long-term trend remains intact. The 20-EMA and 50-EMA are gradually turning upward, signalling improving short-term momentum within the consolidation range. 
 
Volume remains steady, with no aggressive distribution seen near the highs, suggesting healthy consolidation rather than breakdown risk. A decisive breakout above the trendline and ₹610 resistance with volume expansion would confirm trend continuation toward ₹650–660. On the downside, the ₹585-580 zone remains a key demand area to watch.  ALSO READ | ICICI Bank, Max Health shares flash 'Buy' signals; check levels, targets

BAJAJ CONSUMER CARE

Buy BAJAJ CONSUMER CARE in Cash @ 381 | Stop loss: ₹345 | Share price target: ₹425

BAJAJ CON share price is displaying a strong long-term trend reversal on the weekly chart after an extended corrective phase from its earlier highs. The stock has gradually transitioned from a bearish structure into a higher high–higher low formation, indicating a clear shift in the long-term momentum. Bajaj Consumer Care stock price has delivered a decisive breakout above the ₹345–350 resistance zone, which earlier acted as a major supply area for multiple years. This breakout is supported by strong bullish weekly candles, reflecting firm buying interest and structural strength. The stock is now comfortably trading above all key long-term moving averages, including the 50, 100, and 200-week EMAs, all of which are turning upward and aligned positively a classic sign of a sustained uptrend. 
From a structural perspective, the previous resistance near ₹345 is expected to act as a strong demand and support zone on any pullback. As long as price holds above this level, the bullish structure remains intact. with upside targets placed at ₹400 and ₹425. 
  Disclaimer: This article is by  Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.

Topics : Stock calls Markets Market technicals Bajaj Consumer Care Minda Corporation

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

