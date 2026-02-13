Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Fractal Analytics listing on Feb 16; grey market hints at discounted debut

Fractal Analytics listing on Feb 16; grey market hints at discounted debut

Fractal Analytics listing date: If the current grey market sentiment sustains, Fractal Analytics shares are likely to debut around ₹890, implying a potential loss of 1-2 per cent for IPO investors

initial public offerings, IPO

Fractal Analytics IPO listing forecast

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fractal Analytics IPO listing forecast: Fractal Analytics, a global enterprise AI and analytics firm, is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Monday, February 16, 2026, and early indicators from the grey market hint towards a discounted debut. 
 
The company raised ₹2,840.16 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprised a fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 20.1 million equity shares.
 
According to NSE data, Fractal Analytics IPO received a decent investor response, achieving an overall oversubscription of 2.66 times, driven largely by final-day participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was booked 3.18 times. The retail investor segment also showed muted demand, oversubscribing their portion by 1.03 times. The portion booked for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked around 1.06 times. 
 
 
The basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the stock’s debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of its listing, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹890 in the grey market, indicating a discount of ₹10 or 1.11 per cent over the issue price of ₹900, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 
If the current grey market sentiment sustains, Fractal shares are likely to debut around ₹890, implying a potential loss of 1-2 per cent for IPO investors. However, market experts caution that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight, and the GMP (Grey Market Premium) should not be viewed as a definitive indicator of the stock’s actual listing performance.  

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 13

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 700 pts; SMIDs fall 2%; 29 Sensex stocks in red

Ingersoll Rand (India) share price today

Ingersoll Rand jumps 9% to over 2-month high on positive growth outlook

Engineers India share price today

Engineers India shares surge 16% to 1-month high on strong Q3 net profit

Muthoot Finance share price today

Muthoot Finance shares plunge 12% despite strong Q3; MOFSL stays 'Neutral'

SpiceJet share price in focus

SpiceJet shares drop 3% after Q3 swings to loss; stock lowest since 2015

Fractal Analytics IPO details

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares worth up to 1,029.79 crore and an OFS of 20.1 million shares worth up to ₹1,810.40 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹867 to ₹900 per share, with a lot size of 16 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from February 9 to February 11, 2026.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities are the book-running lead managers. 
 
According to the RHP, the company will use ₹264.9 crore to invest in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, for debt repayment or prepayment. It will also allocate ₹57.1 crore for laptops, ₹121.1 crore for new office premises in India, and ₹355.1 crore for research and development, as well as sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha. The remaining funds will go toward organic growth, potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

More From This Section

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens Feb 24: Check price band, size, dates

WeWork

Bombay High Court disposes final writ against WeWork India's IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Fractal Industries IPO opens on Feb 16: Check GMP, key dates, price band

ipo market listing share market

Bonfiglioli Transmissions files DRHP for IPO; promoter to reduce stake

initial public offering, IPO

Fractal Analytics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics : IPOs IPO market Share Market Today IPO GMP IPO allotment Markets IPO listing time NSE BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance