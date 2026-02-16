Monday, February 16, 2026 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IMD weather update: Rain, snow in hills; hot and humid weather along coast

IMD weather update: Rain, snow in hills; hot and humid weather along coast

IMD forecasts rain and snowfall in Himalayan states, possible thundershowers in north and central India, and hot, humid conditions along the west coast from February 16

weather change

Squally weather, with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is likely over parts of the adjoining Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean | Image: Canva/Free

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Weather conditions across India are undergoing a rapid transition, with near-normal night temperatures but increasingly hot and sunny afternoons in several regions. However, another shift is on the horizon. From Monday, a fresh Western Disturbance is set to approach northwest India, bringing increased cloud cover and the likelihood of rainfall and snowfall in the Himalayan states, even as daytime temperatures continue to rise across many other parts of the country.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next three days before dipping slightly thereafter. The western regions are also expected to see a gradual increase in minimum temperatures after the next 24 hours.
 
 
Which Himalayan states will receive rain and snowfall?
 
Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh between February 17 and 19. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may receive rain or snow on February 17 and 18.
 
Cloud cover is expected to increase over the western Himalayan region from February 16, with precipitation activity intensifying thereafter. The rainfall is likely to remain scattered rather than widespread.

Will North India plains see rainfall?
 
The plains of North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are likely to remain largely dry on February 16. However, isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecast over parts of these states on February 17 and 18.
 
Madhya Pradesh may witness rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on February 18 and 19. While no major temperature fluctuations are expected immediately, the approaching system may bring brief spells of unsettled weather to central India.
 
What is the weather alert for coastal and island regions?
 
In southern and coastal India, the IMD has warned of hot and humid conditions at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka from February 16 and over Konkan and Goa.
 
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places on Monday. Squally weather, with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is likely over parts of the adjoining Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.
 
Fishermen and residents in coastal areas have been advised to remain cautious amid changing sea conditions.
   

